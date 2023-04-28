Cori Gauff will come against Paula Badosa at the La Caja Magica in the 2023 WTA Madrid Open Third Round. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Cori Gauff and Paula Badosa will face off at the La Caja Magica in Madrid in the Third Round of the Women’s Mutua Madrid Open 2023. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Mexican league soccer match in the US.

[Watch Cori Gauff vs Paula Badosa online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their fourth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Paula Badosa of Spain is the slight favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on twice occasions so far. Cori Gauff of the USA has won only once to this day.

Their last duel took place on August 5, 2022, and it ended in a 2-0 (7-6(4), 6-2) win for the American player at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the WTA Mutua Madrid Open.

When will Cori Gauff vs Paula Badosa be played?

The 2023 Women’s Mutua Madrid Open Third Round game between Cori Gauff and Paula Badosa will be played on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at La Caja Magica in Madrid.

Cori Gauff vs Paula Badosa: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 AM

CT: 4:00 AM

MT: 3:00 AM

PT: 2:00 AM

How to watch Cori Gauff vs Paula Badosa

The match to be played between Cori Gauff and Paula Badosa in the Third Round of the 2023 Madrid Open, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include Tennis Channel, ATP Tennis TV.