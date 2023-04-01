The Australian Grand Prix will be the third race of this 2023 Formula 1 season, and here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this race in the US.

This weekend will take place the Australian Grand Prix, the third race of the 2023 Formula 1 season. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The fight between two Red Bulls drivers seems to be the most interesting of the season, where so far the two cars of the Australian team have been seen to be far superior to the rest. However, in this Grand Prix, Max Verstappen, the last champion and current leader of the drivers' championship, won pole position, while his teammate Sergio Perez will start last.

The Mexican suffered an accident in Q1 and for that reason they will start in 20th place on the grid. That could be an advantage for the constructors' championship, as if Perez doesn't get points, other teams could score more than Red Bull if their two drivers have a good performance. The two Mercedes obtained 2nd and 3rd place, so they are favorites to have a great race, although they will have the the Ferrari and Aston Martin drivers behind.

When will Australian Grand Prix 2023 take place?

The F1 Australian Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia this Sunday, April 2 at 1:00 AM (ET).

Australian Grand Prix 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 AM

CT: 12:00 AM

MT: 11:00 PM

PT: 10:00 PM

How to watch Australian Grand Prix

This F1 Australian Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on F1TV. Other options: ESPN/ABC. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.

