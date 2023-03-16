Providence clash with Kentucky in March Madness 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Providence face off with Kentucky in the East Region's first round of the Men's NCAA basketball tournament. This game from March Madness 2023 will be played at Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina on Friday, March 17. Here you can find the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

Providence finished the year with a 21-11 record. For many experts, the Friars are one of the candidates to pull off an early upset in March Madness 2023. However, Providence arrive to the dance with three consecutive losses: Xavier, Seton Hall and Connecticut. This last one came in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament.

Kentucky are a four-point favorite after posting a 21-11 record in the 11th season of famous head coach John Calipari. During the last few weeks, including the SEC tournament, their nightmare has a name: Vanderbilt. The Wildcats lost two meetings against the Commodores in a span of just ten days. That's why no one knows for sure how far this team can go on March Madness.

Providence vs Kentucky: Starting Time

Providence will play against Kentucky in March Madness 2023. The first-round game of the East Region is scheduled for Friday, March 17th at 7:10 PM (ET) at Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.

Providence vs Kentucky: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The game between Providence and Kentucky will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss this March Madness battle in the United States is CBS.