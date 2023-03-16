USC clash against Michigan State in March Madness 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

USC will play against Michigan State in the East Region's first round of the Men's NCAA basketball tournament. This game from March Madness 2023 will be played at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, March 17th. Here you can find the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

USC had a 22-10 record during the season. However, their participation at the Pac 12 tournament was a total disappointment after being eliminated early in the quarterfinals by Arizona State. Instead of clinching an automatic berth at the NCAA bracket, the Trojans had to wait until Selection Sunday to get a No.10 seed in the East Region.

Meanwhile, Michigan State finished with a 19-12 record under legendary Tom Izzo. This is the 28th year leading the Spartans for the Hall of Fame head coach. A few days ago, during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, Michigan State suffered a massive upset losing 68-58 with Ohio State. However, they're two-point favorites against USC.

USC vs Michigan State: Starting Time

USC face off with Michigan State as part of March Madness 2023. The first-round game in the East Region is scheduled for Friday, March 17th at 12:15 PM (ET) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

USC vs Michigan State: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The game between USC and Michigan State will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss this March Madness game in the United States is CBS.