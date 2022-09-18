Scottie Scheffler, the No.1 ranked player in the world, will be the biggest star for Team USA trying to retain the 2022 Presidents Cup. Check out more about him including his age, wife, parents, caddie and net worth.

Scottie Scheffler is living the best moment of his career. He won the 2022 Masters (first Major for him) and currently holds the title as the No.1 ranked player in the world. That's why Scheffler is Davis Love III leader for the 2022 Presidents Cup in which Team USA will try to win the tournament for a ninth consecutive time.

The 2019-2020 Rookie of the Year in the PGA Tour is no stranger to big team competitions after his extraordinary performance at the 2021 Ryder Cup. Scottie Scheffler had a 2-0-1 record, defeated former world number one Jon Rahm in his Sunday singles match and was a crucial piece to beat Team Europe in Whistiling Straits.

Also, Scottie Scheffler is one of the few golfers in history with a 59-round which was accomplished in 2020 at The Northern Trust. He is been fantastic in the last few months in the PGA Tour and here you can find more details about one of Team USA's superstars for the 2022 Presidents Cup in Quail Hollow.

How old is Scottie Scheffler?

Scottie Scheffler is 26 years old. He was born on June 21, 1996 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He started playing golf when was three years old and was a college superstar at the University of Texas. He became professional in 2018 and his 2022 season has been spectacular with wins at the Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and The Masters.

Is Scottie Scheffler married? Who is his wife?

Scottie Scheffler is married to Meredith Scudder. She was his girlfriend for six years and the golfer proposed to her in June 2020 while they were hiking at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Their long relationship started when they met in Texas at Highland Park High School.

Scottie Scheffler's family: Who are his parents?

Scott and Diane Scheffler are the golfer's parents. An important detail in Scottie Scheffler's life is that his dad stay at home to take care of him, while his mother worked at the law firm Thompson & Knight. She was a great chief operating officer to get money for her family. Furhtermore, Scottie Scheffler has three sisters: Sara, Callie and Molly.

Who is Scottie Scheffler's caddie?

Ted Scott is Scottie Scheffler's caddie and their story is pretty special. The best player in the world is a Christian and his caddie too. That bond was crucial to seal the deal and forge an extraordinary professional relationship. In fact, Scheffler first met Ted Scott in a bible study session. The rest is a pure history of success.

How much is Scottie Scheffler's net worth?

After his impressive 2022 season, Scottie Scheffler has $21,550,88 as total earnings in the PGA Tour. Nowadays, he has a 5 million net worth and has endorsement deals with brands like TaylorMade, Nike, Veritex, Titleist and NetJets.