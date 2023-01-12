The Australian Open starts in a couple of days, but the women’s draw will have a huge absent in it. Although there will be plenty of stars, not having Serena Williams is something worth mentioning. Find out why the tennis icon will not play.

The WTA tour has already begun a new season in the same region as always with the preparation for the 2023 Australian Open to be held in Melbourne. There is a lot of excitement when the first Grand Slam is played, but this time there will be no Serena Williams in the draw. Find out why she will miss the tournament.

Williams has dominated the sport since she became a professional. Along with her older sister Venus, they have been the top names for over 20 years. It was Serena who ended up having more success playing singles, although she won’t be able to add another title to her extensive trajectory.

Every time a player that has all her accomplishments is not present it takes a lot of attention. The absence of a 23-Majors winner like she is will not be unnoticed. But there is a very clear argument as to why Williams will not play in Australia this year.

Why will Serena Williams not play the 2023 Australian Open?

The candidates to win a Grand Slam usually are those who have done it in the past. When it comes to the recent years, nobody has more background than Williams in the WTA. That also means not having her in the draw opens a lot of possibilities for the rest.

Williams will not play the 2023 Australian Open because of the announcement she made last year. Serena said she was stepping away from tennis ahead of the 2022 US Open. Even though there may still be a chance for a comeback given she refuses to use the word retired, she will not try to get this title for an eighth time at least this year.