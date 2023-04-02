The 2023 Masters is the first Major championship of the year in golf. Read here to find out if Tiger Woods will play at Augusta National.

In one of the greatest traditions in golf, the 2023 Masters promises to bring a lot excitement for fans arount the world. Augusta National will host the 87th edition of the tournament with Scottie Scheffler as the defending champion.

The first Major championship of the year has John Rahm as favorite for the oddsmakers followed by Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. It's important to remember that players from LIV Golf Series will be allowed to participate even after leaving the PGA Tour.

Of course, one of the biggest questions in golf is if Tiger Woods will play in the 2023 Masters. Woods is 47-years old and his recovery has been almost miraculous after the 2021 car accident in which he had serious leg injuries. Many doctors believed his professional career was over. Read here to find out if he'll play at Augusta.

The Masters 2023: Will Tiger Woods play at Augusta National?

Tiger Woods play the 2023 Masters as he is currently part of the field and hasn't show any sign to withdraw. After seven months, Woods finally came back to the PGA Tour at The Genesis Invitational in Riviera Country Club. His performance was reamarkable making the cut and finishing T-45. Consering how long he was out, Tiger just shocked the world posting rounds of 69, 74, 67 and 73.

After the car accident in 2021, Tiger Woods just needs one more victory to hold the record for most PGA Tour wins which currently shares with Sam Snead. Also, the 2023 Masters is a main goal for him trying to chase Jack Nicklaus' record at Majors. Woods is three behind the Golden Bear.

It's important to remember that as a former champions, Tiger Woods has a lifetime invitation to play at The Masters. Woods has won the tournament five times: 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.