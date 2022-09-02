Serena Williams will play against Ajla Tomljanovic today at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the 3rd Round of the 2022 US Open. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Serena Williams: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch or live stream free 2022 US Open in the US today

Ajla Tomljanovic will face Serena Williams today at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the 3rd Round of the 2022 US Open. Find out how to watch or live stream the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Ajla Tomljanovic had a good run in her last two tournaments in North America. Especially at the Cincinnati Masters, where she played the Quaterfinals, but fell short to Petra Kvitová. Now, in the final Grand Slam of the year, she has to retire the sixth-time US Open champion to go over her best performance at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

On the other side, the great Serena Williams has to pull up another big game to keep playing at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. In fact, she is after her 2020 performance, when she played at the semifinals, but fell short to Victoria Azarenka.

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Serena Williams: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Serena Williams: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Serena Williams: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Serena Williams will play against Ajla Tomljanovic for the first time ever in a Grand Slam game. Despite both players are over 25 years old, they have never crossed before. However, that's not the only factor to take in about this game.

In fact, after Anett Kontaveit lost the game, she told the media that it was tough playing against a 20k-crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium when nobody was cheering for her. So, Ajla Tomljanovic may have to deal with that issue, also.

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs Serena Williams in the US

The 2022 US Open 3nd Round game between Ajla Tomljanovic and Serena Williams will be played on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City. It will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as ESPN in the US.

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Serena Williams: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Serena Williams has -165 odds to win this US Open 3nd Round's game, while Ajla Tomljanovic has +130 odds to pull up a shocker win.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!