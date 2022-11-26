Alabama take on Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Alabama and Auburn meet in a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The visitors want to win against the home team but the Crimson Tide's offensive line is tough. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Crimson Tide have won two recent relief games against Ole Miss 30-24 and most recently against Austin Peay 34-0. Unfortunately Alabama will not contest the SEC Championship in 2022 as they lost two games and finished with a 5-2 record within the conference.

The Tigers only won two games against conference rivals and their overall record was 5-6, a complete failure of the season for Auburn. During October the Tigers lost four games, including the first game in November against Mississippi State 33-39 (OT). But the last two weeks were good for them with victories against Texas A&M 13-10 and against Western Kentucky 41-17.

Alabama vs Auburn: Date

Alabama and Auburn play for a Week 13 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 26 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. This game is likely to be tight from the start, but the home team is a big favorite to win.

Alabama vs Auburn: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Alabama vs Auburn at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 13

This game for the Week 13 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Alabama and Auburn at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, November 26, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

