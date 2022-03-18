Rafael Nadal will face Alcaraz Garfia this Saturday, March 19 for the semifinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Master 1000. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Alcaraz Garfia and Rafael Nadal will face each other this Saturday, March 19 for the semifinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Master 1000.

Rafael Nadal wants to extend his winning streak in what is the best start to the season in his successful career and to do so he must beat a true wonder of Spanish (and world) tennis: the also 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, whom many specialists point to as the successor of Rafael Nadal himself.

"El Rafa" said of his rival: "He reminds me of many things from when I was a boy of 17 or 18 years old. I think he has the passion, the talent and the physique", and added: "I think his career is unstoppable", and that: "it will be a great rival now and in the coming months". Undoubtedly a great generational duel between a living tennis legend (Nadal) and another who seeks to follow his path (Alcaraz Garfia).

Alcaraz Garfia vs Nadal: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Live Stream: FuboTV

Alcaraz Garfia vs Nadal: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Alcaraz Garfia vs Nadal: Storylines

Taking into account that Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is a young man who is barely 18 years old, it is not surprising that there are not many confrontations with his compatriot (and legend) Rafael Nadal. There is only one game between both and it was for the round of 32 of the ATP Madrid Masters, with Nadal winning 6-1, 6-2.

How to watch or live stream Alcaraz Garfia vs Nadal in the US

The match that Rafael Nadal will play against Alcaraz Garfia for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Master 1000 this Saturday, March 19, will be broadcast in the United States by Tennis Channel.

Alcaraz Garfia vs Nadal: Odds and predictions

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this tennis match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: the legend Rafael Nadal is unsurprisingly the favorite with 1.62 odds, while Carlos Alcaraz Garfia has 2.30.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all games of Indian Wells Master 1000.

BetMGM Carlos Alcaraz Garfia 2.30 Rafael Nadal 1.62

*Odds via BetMGM