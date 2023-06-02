Novak Djokovic and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will face off at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris in the Third Round of the 2023 Roland Garros. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this French Open tennis match in the US.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the slight favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far. Alejandro Davidovich Fokinaof Spain has won only once to this day.

Their last duel took place on April 12, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 (6-3 6-7 6-1) win for Nole at the 2022 Monte Carlo Round of 16. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they for the first time since then, this time to decide who will move on to the next Fourth Round of the French Open 2023.

When will Novak Djokovic vs AAlejandro Davidovich Fokina be played?

The 2023 Roland Garros Third Round game between Novak Djokovic and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will be played today, June 2, 2023, at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, France.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:45 AM

CT: 7:45 AM

MT: 6:45 AM

PT: 5:45 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

The match to be played between Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the French Open 2023 Third Round, will be broadcast on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.