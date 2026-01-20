Sean McDermott sends a farewell message to the Buffalo Bills after being dismissed by the organization

The Buffalo Bills saw their NFL season come to an end after a heartbreaking 33–30 loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round, a defeat that ended what many believed was a clear opportunity for a Super Bowl. In the aftermath of that elimination, the Bills made the stunning decision to part ways with head coach Sean McDermott, closing a chapter that had defined the franchise for several seasons.

The move sent shockwaves throughout the league and across the NFL landscape. McDermott responded shortly after with an emotional farewell letter. In the message, the longtime head coach expressed gratitude to the organization, the city of Buffalo, and especially the fan base that supported him throughout his tenure.

“We love you. We will miss Buffalo. Bills Mafia, you are one of one,” McDermott wrote, in excerpts that quickly circulated the league. While the message struck an emotional chord, many around the NFL believed the dismissal was rooted in postseason frustration. The Bills appeared to have the ideal conditions for a deep playoff run and ultimately fell short once again.

Buffalo entered an AFC playoff bracket without Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow, and even Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated early. With the path seemingly open, the loss to Denver only intensified the sense that a major opportunity had slipped away, prompting organizational change.

Possible replacements for McDermott

Several candidates have already emerged as potential replacements. According to ESPN’s Peter Schrager, former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and current offensive coordinator Joe Brady are both under consideration, but a third name has also gained traction around the league.

That name is Davis Webb, a former Bills quarterback who spent three seasons in Buffalo alongside Josh Allen and is currently on Sean Payton’s staff in Denver. Webb has already interviewed with Las Vegas and Baltimore, signaling that his profile is rising quickly in coaching circles.

However, league rules limit Buffalo’s ability to move quickly. The Bills cannot formally interview candidates who are part of active NFL playoff teams, meaning they would need to wait until the Broncos are eliminated. If Denver reaches the Super Bowl, Buffalo would be forced to delay the process until after February 8, potentially extending an already pivotal offseason for the franchise.