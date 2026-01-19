Trending topics:
NCAA FB

2026 College Football Playoff National Championship prize money: How much does the winner of Indiana vs Miami get?

Beyond the trophy at the College Football Playoff National Championship, Indiana and Miami are playing for financial rewards shaped by postseason rounds, conference rules and far more than the final score.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesThe College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy.

The College Football Playoff National Championship brings more than a trophy to Miami. As Indiana and Miami meet on the NCAAF’s biggest stage, the financial stakes quietly rise alongside the pressure of the moment.

Behind the celebration and confetti lies a complex system of payouts, conferences and incentives. Winning the title doesn’t just secure a place in history, it triggers financial rewards that ripple far beyond the locker room.

Numbers are shaped by revenue sharing, conference structures and postseason performance, creating a financial map that reaches athletic departments, future investments and even recruiting power long after the game is decided.

2026 College Football Playoff National Championship prize money

Unlike professional sports with a single “winner’s purse,” the College Football Playoff distributes revenue based on how far a team advances through the postseason.

For the 2025–26 CFP season, each participating school’s conference earns $4 million simply for making the 12-team playoff field, then another $4 million for reaching the quarterfinals, $6 million for advancing to the semifinals, and an additional $6 million for earning a spot in the national title game itself.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

That system means that a school playing in the 2026 National Championship between Miami and Indiana will have generated a total of $20 million in CFP revenue for its conference from performance alone. On top of that, teams also receive about $3 million per round in travel and operational stipends as part of the playoff distribution.

However, what ultimately lands in each school’s budget depends on conference revenue-sharing policies. For example, the ACC allows Miami to retain 100 % of the money it earned through its CFP run, meaning the Hurricanes stand to keep the full $20 million payout.

Other conferences, like the Big Ten or SEC, typically pool CFP earnings and redistribute them among all member schools, spreading the financial impact more widely.

Ariadna Pinheiro
