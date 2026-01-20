NY Yankees reportedly willing to offer Cody Bellinger something extra beyond two opt-out clauses

The New York Yankees once again surfaced in a report tied to the ongoing Cody Bellinger saga. This time, it was Jim Bowden who revealed that the Bombers would be willing to include a significant signing bonus in the deal, on top of the two opt-out clauses that have already been reported.

“I still think it’s likely that Bellinger goes back. My understanding is that they’re willing to give him a huge signing bonus as well,” Bowden said during a segment on Foul Territory, adding that the Yankees’ offer should be more than sufficient when considering Bellinger’s production over the past six seasons.

Bowden emphasized that the Yankees’ offer could be more than enough, largely because of the inconsistency Bellinger has shown throughout his career. “He’s had good years, he’s had bad years,” Bowden said, adding that he doesn’t believe any MLB team is willing to give Bellinger the seven-year deal he and Scott Boras are seeking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the largest signing bonus Bellinger has ever received?

Over the course of his MLB career, Bellinger has never received a signing bonus, at least according to Spotrac. His first contract came in 2013 and did not include a bonus, nor did the three-year, $80 million deal he later signed with the Cubs.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

It remains unclear how much the Yankees would be willing to offer Bellinger as a signing bonus. As of now, according to Baseball Almanac, the largest signing bonus in MLB history belongs to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who received $50 million from the Dodgers in 2023.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees News: The Cody Bellinger saga takes a turn as the Mets loom large

So far, no other teams have revealed their offers for Bellinger, if any have been made. In a separate report, Bowden noted that the Blue Jays have not been heavily involved in the pursuit due to concerns about the slugger’s age. “I think it’s the risk with how he’s going to age with the swing,” Bowden said.