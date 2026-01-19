Chiefs finally moving on from Matt Nagy to reunite Andy Reid with another Super Bowl champion in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs are seemingly moving on from Matt Nagy once and for all. With the offensive coordinator’s contract expiring, the team is reportedly chasing another assistant who helped Andy Reid get Super Bowl victories.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Chiefs are requesting permission to interview Chicago Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator opening.

This decision comes as no surprise, not only because Nagy is interviewing for head coaching jobs, but also because Bieniemy has already worked as OC on Reid’s coaching staff in Kansas City with plenty of success. As a matter of fact, it was reported prior to their request for an interview that the Chiefs’ reunion with the 2x Super Bowl champion looked imminent.

Eric Bieniemy’s success with Reid, Chiefs

After being the Chiefs RBs coach in Reid’s first four years at Arrowhead, Bieniemy was promoted to OC in Mahomes’ first year as a starter, and the rest is history. In four years with Bieniemy overseeing the offense (2018-2022), the Chiefs made three Super Bowl appearances, lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy on two occasions.

Eric Bieniemy (left) talking with Andy Reid.

Bieniemy packed the bags in 2023 to be assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, with Nagy being promoted by Reid to fill in the gap left by Bieniemy.

Bieniemy’s stint in the capital city didn’t last long though, and 2024 saw him try his luck in college football. His tenure as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for UCLA was short-lived as well, but Bieniemy repaired his reputation with a strong campaign by the Bears’ offense in 2025.

Bieniemy expected to accept Chiefs’ offer with Nagy seemingly leaving

Now, all signs are pointing towards a reunion with Reid in Kansas City. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the expectation is Bieniemy “will be returning as the OC for the Chiefs.”

According to Russini, the Chiefs have been preparing to bring back Bieniemy for weeks as they believe Nagy will land a head coaching job. Nagy has already interviewed with multiple teams and is reportedly a finalist for the Tennessee Titans HC opening, which is why his days at Arrowhead seem to be over. However, when one door closes, another opens, and Nagy’s exit is paving the way for Bieniemy’s return as the Chiefs need a spark in offense.

