NY Yankees warned about risky stance on Cody Bellinger with NY Mets still interested

The New York Yankees are still battling the New York Mets for the services of Cody Bellinger, but a shocking turn of events could define their next steps.

By Bruno Milano

Cody Bellinger smiles during a Yankees game.
© Vincent Carchietta/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger smiles during a Yankees game.

Cody Bellinger is still getting interest from the New York Mets despite having quite the offer from the New York Yankees. However, after reports of a next course of actions, an insider warned the Bronx Bombers about letting him go.

Speaking on MLB Hot Stove, Harold Reynolds made something clear about the reports that the Yankees made a final decision on Cody Bellinger’s saga. Reynolds message to Yankees is simple: “The Yankees will not be the same team without this guy.” Hence, for Reynolds, if the Yankees lose Bellinger, it’s game over.

The Yankees already made a five-year, $160 million offer with no deferrals and the possibility of opt-outs. Bellinger has been holding out because of the contract length, as he wants a six or seven-year deal.

The Mets are moving

It was a disastrous start to the offseason, but the Mets are finally getting aggressive. After signing Bo Bichette, they are turning their focus on landing a two-time All-Star as well. Now, with the reports that the Yankees have made their mind on Bellinger if he doesn’t accept their latest offer, the Mets could easily sweep in and steal the outfielder.

Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette #11.

They are still eyeing another former World Series champion in case Bellinger decides to not sign. David Stearns is putting the pedal to the metal at this point and you can expect the Mets to be more and more active in the coming days.

The Yankees are at a crossroads

This is a tough situation for the Yankees. The fact is that allowing Bellinger to get his desired deal could tie the team to a bad contract for a player who might decline in a couple of years. That is not good for business at all.

On the other side, letting him go leaves a huge gap in both the outfield and the hitting department. Bellinger it’s not easy to replace, especially at this stage of the offseason. Basically, the Yankees must decide to roll the dice on the contract (which they are not eager to do apparently), or let Bellinger go and see if they can do something to replace him quickly.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
