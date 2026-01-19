Trending topics:
Which artists are performing at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami?

Miami’s championship weekend blends football, tradition, and local culture, where music and performance quietly shape the atmosphere long before the final whistle sounds. Check which artists will perform at the event.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

The Miami Hurricanes marching band performs prior to a game in 2025.
Miami is ready to host college football’s biggest stage, and the 2026 National Championship arrives with more than just a title at stake. Inside Hard Rock Stadium, sound and spectacle are once again part of the night’s identity.

As Indiana and Miami prepare to decide the season on the field, attention also drifts toward what fills the stadium beyond the game itself. Music, tradition and curated performances shape the rhythm of championship night.

The entertainment plan reflects a balance between NAAF heritage and Miami’s cultural pulse. Who takes part, and how those moments unfold, adds another layer to an evening built to feel larger than the final score.

Who is performing during the National Championship Game?

Inside Hard Rock Stadium, the 2026 CFP National Championship will spotlight performances rooted in tradition and inclusion. Before kickoff, Brianna Therve, a 17-year-old junior from Barbara Goleman High School, will perform “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

She will be followed by Maria Pernalete, an 18-year-old senior at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, who will sign “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Both students are part of Miami-Dade County Public Schools and receive support through the district’s Department of Exceptional Student Education.

The Miami Hurricanes marching band (Source: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Musically, the heart of the in-stadium entertainment remains with college football tradition. The marching bands of each participating team will perform on the field during pregame and halftime, anchoring the championship experience in the pageantry that has long defined the sport’s biggest moments.

Guiding the flow of the night will be ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony, returning as the in-stadium emcee. She will be joined by DJ Mal-Ski, whose high-energy presence returns with a new dimension: a live collaboration with eight Latin percussionists from Hussein & The Fire Drummers.

Pregame shows and Pitbull’s role in the event

Entertainment surrounding the national championship extends well beyond the stadium. On Monday, January 19, a full day of festivities will take place outside Hard Rock Stadium from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Pitbull (Source: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival)

Pitbull (Source: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival)

The pregame celebration also includes a musical moment from Latina country rising star Kat Luna, who is set to perform as part of the daytime fan experience, adding another layer to the championship’s diverse entertainment slate.

Meanwhile, Pitbull’s involvement with the College Football Playoff centers on community impact rather than a live performance during the game. Partnering with the CFP Foundation and his SLAM Foundation, he will participate in initiatives supporting educators across Miami.

