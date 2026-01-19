NY Yankees’ potential offer to Cody Bellinger could poses significant threat to Blue Jays and Mets

As the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets look to bolster their rosters with top-tier talent in free agency, they’ve already generated significant buzz in the MLB landscape with the respective additions of Kazuma Okamoto and Bo Bichette. However, they could face serious repercussions in their pursuit of Cody Bellinger, particularly due to a reported offer from the New York Yankees.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have reportedly made a move for Bellinger, which could have significant consequences for the Mets and Blue Jays. “If the Toronto Blue Jays or Mets attempt to surpass it, they’ll incur 110% luxury tax penalties,” Nightengale noted on his social media platform.

Reports suggest that the Yankees’ offer might discourage the Mets from signing Bellinger. Nevertheless, should these teams manage the financial implications, they could assemble a formidable lineup for the next MLB season.

The anticipation for the upcoming MLB season is palpable, with the Blue Jays, Yankees, and Mets potentially boasting a powerhouse roster if Bellinger joins their ranks. They’ll be preparing to challenge the reigning champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Yankees reacts after a double against the Red Sox.

Mets have other potential options for next season

Amidst the high expectations for offseason additions, the Mets fanbase has voiced a desire for a World Series-caliber player, especially with Bellinger’s status still in flux.

With Bellinger as a key focus this offseason, the Mets are reportedly considering other four outfield options if they fail to secure him. As the situation continues to develop, all eyes are on the Mets’ next strategic move in the offseason.

The buzz surrounding Bellinger has dominated the offseason narrative for weeks. With the Yankees, Mets, and Blue Jays vying for his signature, there’s a heightened sense of anticipation about his future destination in the MLB.

