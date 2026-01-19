Trending topics:
Is there a halftime show at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami?

As the College Football Playoff National Championship arrives in Miami, the space between halves carries its own weight, shaped by tradition, in-stadium production, and the scale of the sport’s biggest night.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

The Miami Hurricanes marching band performs prior to a game in 2025.
Hard Rock Stadium sets the stage for NCAAF’s biggest night as No. 1 Indiana faces Miami for the 2026 CFP National Championship. The matchup brings together contrasting paths, high stakes, and a title that has defined the season.

Yet the night in Miami isn’t built solely around the scoreboard. From the opening moments, pageantry and sound are woven into the event, with both programs’ marching bands playing a central role in shaping the atmosphere.

Halftime, in particular, carries its own identity. Tradition meets energy through live music and ceremony, turning the break in action into a carefully produced moment that reflects both college football history and the city hosting it.

Is there a Halftime Show at the 2026 CFP Title Game?

Yes — but not in the Super Bowl sense. The 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium will feature a tradition-driven halftime presentation, anchored by the marching bands of the two competing teams, rather than a single headline musical act.

According to the CFP’s official entertainment plan, the marching bands will take center stage both before kickoff and at halftime, reinforcing the pageantry that has long defined college football’s biggest moments. It’s a deliberate choice that keeps the spotlight on school tradition, sound and spectacle, even as the event continues to grow in scale and global reach.

Inside the stadium, the atmosphere will be guided by familiar voices and energy. ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony returns for her fourth straight year as the in-stadium emcee, joined by DJ Mal-Ski, whose high-energy sets have become a CFP staple.

DJ Mal-Ski attends the Private School Village Sneaker Soirée 2024 (Source: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Private School Village)

This year’s presentation adds a distinct Miami flavor, with eight Latin percussionists from Hussein & The Fire Drummers collaborating live, blending rhythm, beats, and crowd interaction.

Festivities inside Hard Rock Stadium begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, leading into a 7:50 p.m. ET kickoff between No. 1 seed Indiana and No. 10 seed Miami. All pregame, halftime, and postgame in-stadium production will be handled by Michael T. Fiur Productions, ensuring a cohesive presentation from start to finish.

Rather than chasing a pop-concert model, the CFP is leaning into identity — mixing tradition, recognition and controlled spectacle — and shaping a halftime moment that fits the scale of the championship without overshadowing the game itself.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
