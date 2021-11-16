Anett Kontaveit and Maria Sakkari will meet for the fifth time this year at the WTA Finals 2021 semifinals. Here, find out the preview, head-to-head predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Anett Konatveit and Maria Sakkari will meet each other at the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2021. Here, find out everything you need to know about this tennis match such as the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Kontaveit was first into the semifinals after defeating Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova and Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova. She had won 28 of 30 matches, including 12 in a row, before losing to Garbiñe Muguruza in their third round-robin match.

Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari had to fight hard to seal her pass to the semifinals on Monday’s night against Aryna Sabalenka. The Greek took the match in three sets to grab her second win after she defeated Iga Swiatek in the first match. She also lost to Muguruza, who is also competing to reach the final.

Anett Kontaveit vs Maria Sakkari: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 8:30 PM

Location: Estadio Akron de Tenis, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Anett Kontaveit vs Maria Sakkari: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Anett Kontaveit vs Maria Sakkari: Head-to-head and storylines

Kontaveit and Sakkari have faced each other 11 times, with the Greek having won 6 of those matches. Kontaveit has won five. Interestingly, this will be their fifth meeting this year only. Kontaveit won in Melbourne 500 and their most recent match in Ostrava, while Sakkari took the victory in Madrid and in Tokyo.

How to watch or live stream Anett Kontaveit vs Maria Sakkari in the US

The WTA Finals 2021 semifinals match between Anett Kontaveit and Maria Sakkari to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Estadio Akron de Tenis in Guadalajara will be broadcasted in the United States by beIN.

Anett Kontaveit vs Maria Sakkari: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to FanDuel, Anett Kontaveit is the favorite to win this match with odds of -210, while Maria Sakkari has odds of +172.

FanDuel Anett Kontaveit -210 Maria Sakkari +172

*Odds by FanDuel