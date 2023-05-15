Toulouse made headlines in the last few days in France but not exactly because of their performances on the field. Instead, it was the club’s decision to snub five players who refused to wear a rainbow jersey that made the news.

“The players from our roster expressed their disagreement to associate their image with the rainbow colors representing the LGBT movement. Even though we respect the individual choices of the players, Toulouse have decided to separate them from this Sunday’s match against Nantes,” a club statement read.

Toulouse’s opponents faced a similar situation, though. Striker Mostafa Mohamed decided to protest against the Ligue 1‘s anti-homophobia campaign by refusing to play for Nantes, which is why the club announced fines for the player.

Nantes to fine Mohamed for refusing to use rainbow shirt

The Ligue 1 launched a campaign against homophobia ahead of the International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia (May 17), by which all jersey numbers and armbands in France’s top two divisions are rainbow-colored. Following the protest of the Toulouse players, Mohamed also refused to wear the rainbow jersey.

“I respect all differences. I respect all beliefs and all convictions. This respect extends to others but my personal beliefs must be respected as well,” the Egypt international wrote on Twitter. “Given my roots, my culture, the importance of my convictions and beliefs, it was not possible for me to participate in this campaign. I hope my decision will be respected.“

Nantes announced financial punishments for their striker for “refusing to play against Toulouse for personal reasons at a time when FC Nantes are fighting to avoid relegation“.

The club is currently in relegation zone (17th), one point away from safety with three rounds to go. Mohamed, who scored 11 goals this season, may not be suspended.