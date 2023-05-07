A surprising ally has come up to defend Lionel Messi after he was suspended for two weeks this week for traveling to Saudi Arabia without permission. It is Antoine Kombouare, manager of Nantes, who has publicly criticized the French champions for their treatment of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

After receiving harsh backlash for his actions during an unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi has been serving a two-week ban by Paris Saint-Germain. The 35-year-old was supposed to practice with the club on Monday, but he had to go to the Middle East instead for promotional events.

Even though the superstar forward expressed regret for his actions, the French media have recently suggested that his words weren't enough to improve the situation. Since his contract is up in June, the suspension drama this week is only the icing on the cake.

The Argentine World Cup winner will be able to choose from a number of clubs, but Barcelona look to be his only European choice. However, the Spanish club is having financial difficulties and may not be able to have the reunion as planned. Al-Hilal and Inter Miami are two clubs outside of Europe that have shown interest in signing him.

What did Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare say about Lionel Messi?

Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare has come out in favor of Lionel Messi after the Argentine was suspended for two weeks this week for making an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. The ex-PSG manager is pleased with the player's rumored departure, saying they do not deserve the World Cup champion.

"What bothers me most is that it’s a lynching today. It annoys me. I’ve always said: 'We don’t touch Messi. Whatever he does'. I’m passionate; I like the player. When I hear guys say he doesn’t run on the pitch, I don’t give a f–k. If I had Messi, I would tell him to stay in front, never to defend. I would like to see him have fun and shine.

"This is my opinion, that of an enthusiast. We come across a guy … It’s shameful. We don’t touch Messi. Do I speak French or not? I don’t care about PSG’s problems. We don’t touch Messi! I’m in love with the player. After what he’s doing is PSG’s problems. He’s going to leave; I’m super happy. We don’t deserve it. I love Messi. We don’t touch Messi, [do] you understand? Thank you Messi! I’m paying to see him play!", he said in a press conference.