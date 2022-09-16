Arkansas will clash with Missouri State in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Arkansas vs Missouri State: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3 in the US

Arkansas will face off with Missouri State as part of Week 3 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Arkansas are one of the biggest revelations so far with two impressive wins: Cincinnati and South Carolina. Sam Pittman's team aims for a double digit season in the victory column and they should have no problems taking care of Missouri State. The Razorbacks are a 23-point favorite before their toughest stretch of the schedule: Texas A&M and Alabama.

The Bears are undefeated after beating Central Arkansas and UT Martin. Still, the level of competition will be totally different against the Razorbacks. All their hopes will be on quarterback Jason Shelley who's having a terrific start of 2022 with six touchdowns, 562 yards and no interceptions.

Arkansas vs Missouri State: Date

The Arkansas Razorbacks will host the Missouri State Bears in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, September 17 at 7 PM (ET). The game will be played at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas vs Missouri State: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Arkansas vs Missouri State in the US

Missouri State visit Arkansas in Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season and the game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options to see it in the United States are ESPN+ and SECN+.