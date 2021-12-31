The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in the 2022 Outback Bowl. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it.

The New Year couldn't get off to a better start. The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Penn State Nittany Lions will bring us the first college football game in 2022 when they meet in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Here, check out the match preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The Outback Bowl will be starred by a Big Ten vs. SEC matchup again, but it will be the first time in which these schools do so. Both have gone through similar streaks this season.

While Arkansas began the year with four wins in a row, Penn State recorded five straight victories to kick off 2021. However, the Razorbacks lost their next three games, just like the Nittany Lions. However, while Arkansas finished the season strongly (won four out of five), Penn State lost five of their last seven.

Arkansas vs Penn State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Time: 12 PM (ET)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Arkansas vs Penn State: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Arkansas vs Penn State: Storylines

None of them finished the year with quite an impressive record, but overall they had winning seasons. Arkansas wraped it up with 8-4 (4-4 in conference), while Penn State finished 7-5 overall (4-5 in the Big Ten).

Many big-name players will miss this game, as it usually happens with non-playoff games with the NFL draft always on the horizon. The Nittany Lions have work to do to improve their running game, while the Razorbacks have also allowed a fair share of rushing yards this year.

How to watch or live stream Arkansas vs Penn State in the US

The game to be played between Arkansas and Penn State for the 2022 Outback Bowl will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free Trial). Other options: ESPN and ESPN App.

Arkansas vs Penn State: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have made their predictions and they favor Arkansas by 2 points with -134 moneyline. Penn State have +110 while the game total is set at 48.5.

FanDuel Arkansas -2 / -134 Totals 48.5 Penn State +2 / +110

* Odds via FanDuel.