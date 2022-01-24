Ashleigh Barty and Jessica Pegula will meet each other for the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Ashleigh Barty and Jessica Pegula will face each other for the quarter-finals of the 2022 Australian Open. They are looking for a spot in the semi-finals of the first major of the year. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch this match on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Barty defeated Amanda Anisimova with a 6-4, 6-3 score. The World No. 1 has dropped only 15 games in eight sets. She’s looking to win her third Grand Slam in her career, as well as her first at home. With her level of tennis, she’s clearly the favorite to do so.

However, American Jessica Pegula has also shown incredible form during these days. The world No. 21 beat No.5 Maria Sakkari 7-6 (0), 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals just as one year ago. Pegula now has eight career wins over Top 10 players.

Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2021.

Time: 3:00 AM ET

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 AM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula: Storylines

Barty and Pegula have played each other one time before, with the Australian winning the match. They met at the first round of 2019 Roland Garros and Barty won with a double 6-3. This encounter will mark their first hardcourt match.

How to watch or live stream Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula in the US

The match between Ashleigh Barty and Jessica Pegulafor the quarter-finals of the 2022 Australian Open to be played on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial). You can also watch it on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Ashleigh Barty vs Jessica Pegula: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to FanDuel, Ashleigh Barty is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -750, while Jessica Pegula has odds of +540.

FanDuel Ashleigh Barty -750 Jessica Pegula +540

*Odds by FanDuel