ATP Masters 1000 Rome is the third and final clay-court tournament of the season and will start on May 8. Here, check out how much the champion will get.

The ATP Masters 1000 Rome will take place at the stylish Foro Italico in Rome. It is the fifth of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events on the 2022 calendar, and the third and final clay-court tournament at that level. It will be played from 8-15 May. You can watch this tournament in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Among the 56 tennis players who will participate in the Rome Masters 1000 in the men's draw, two of the top 10 players in the ATP ranking will not be present. Daniil Medvedev, number 2, had to undergo surgery and will miss the tournament, and Matteo Berrettini underwent surgery for a right-hand injury. The Italian has already missed the Monte Carlo and Madrid Masters 1000. On the other hand, the tournament will be attended by Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Rafael Nadal. The World No.4 is the player with the most ATP Masters 1000 Rome titles, having won the tournament 10 times.

Nadal won the tournament in 2021 beating Djokovic in the men's singles final with a 7-5, 1-6 y 6-3 result. "It's really incredible. I remember the first time I won in Rome, in 2005, in a five-hour and fifteen-minute final against Guillermo Coria. Sixteen years later, to be here again is unbelievable for me. I am super happy; I want to thank everyone. Rome is undoubtedly one of the most important places in my career”, Nadal said after the final match.

What is the prize money for the ATP Masters 1000 Rome singles champion?

For 2022 the total ATP prize money on offer at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome is €5,415,410, up 159.99% versus the 2021 edition played. The winner on the men's side will take home 1000 points and €836,355, which is an increase of 241.25% compared to what Nadal received last year. While, the runner-up will receive €456,720. All tennis players get money from round 64 onwards. The prize money ranges from €5.810 to €249.740.

What is the prize money for the ATP Masters 1000 Rome doubles champion?

The team that wins the ATP Masters 1000 Rome doubles will get a money bag of €252,980 and 1000 points, while the runners-up €135,180 and 500 points. As in singles, all teams earn money, the prize money ranges from €11,580 to €72,800.