Aaron Rodgers offers key insight on DK Metcalf incident in Steelers vs. Lions game

Following the incident in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions, Aaron Rodgers will be without DK Metcalf for the next two games.

By Matías Persuh

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One of the most talked-about incidents in the NFL in recent days involved DK Metcalf and a Detroit Lions fan, during which the WR delivered a punch during the game. The incident led to the suspension of Aaron Rodgers’ teammate, meaning the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without him for the next two games.

The unfortunate incident at Ford Field has sparked a debate about the limits of fan behavior toward players inside stadiums. Rodgers, perhaps one of the most experienced voices in the league today, offered an interesting perspective on the matter.

I think there’s a mindset that you pay for a ticket, you say whatever the hell you want,” Steelers quarterback told reporters from the Pittsburgh locker room. “I think there should be some code of conduct. Obviously, that was intentional, and I think there was some celebration afterwards, on [the fan’s] part.

“Obviously, [I] don’t condone what DK did, but I understand, you know, there’s been a lot of crazy comments sent my way over the years and, you know, the truth is that that would never happen face-to-face.

Metcalf suspended

The NFL has officially upheld the two-game suspension for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf following a physical altercation with a fan during the team’s victory over the Lions.

Mike Tomlin and Steelers have reportedly made final decision not to part ways with Aaron Rodgers key teammate

Mike Tomlin and Steelers have reportedly made final decision not to part ways with Aaron Rodgers key teammate

The league’s decision cited “conduct detrimental to the NFL,” specifically for initiating contact with a spectator in the stands. As a result, Rodgers’ star teammate is out for rest of the regular season, missing crucial division matchups against the Browns and Ravens, though he will be eligible to return for the playoffs.

DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Securing a playoff spot

Metcalf’s absence during this stretch of the season could have serious implications for a team still fighting for a playoff spot. Ahead of Week 17, according to the official NFL website, the Steelers have a 91% chance of securing a Wild Card spot, a number that would rise to 99% with a win over the Browns.

