Auburn vs Houston: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 Birmingham Bowl in the US

Auburn (6-6) and No. 21 Houston (11-2) play for the Birmingham Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Protective Stadium on December 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET). The Tigers are trying to win one last game to end their bad streak. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The regular season ended badly for the Tigers with four consecutive losses after winning four of the first five games earlier in the season. But the games against SEC rivals were tough for the Auburn Tigers.

Houston Cougars had much better fortune than the Tigers in the regular season, they lost the first game of the season but after that loss the team won 11 consecutive games to lose the American conference title against Cincinnati in the last game of the season.

Auburn vs Houston: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Auburn vs Houston: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Auburn vs Houston: Storylines

The Auburn Tigers won the first game of the season against Akron 60-10 at home and in Week 2 against Alabama State 62-0, but that winning streak came to an end with a loss to No. 10 Penn State on the road 20- 28. The Tigers played well for the first eight weeks of the 2021-22 NCAA season. The last four games of the season for the Tigers were losses to Texas A&M, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Alabama.

TJ Finley is the new starting quarterback for the Auburn Tigers after Bo Nix was transferred to Oregon. Finley has thrown this season for 51/91 passes completed, 56%, 600 yards, 6.6 yards per attempt, 5 touchdowns with one interception.

The Cougars were lethal for most of the regular season, even though they lost the first game of the season to Texas Tech 21-38 the team never stopped and won eleven games. The most painful loss of the season was against No. 3 Cincinnati on the road, that was the title game of the American Conference, the Cougars lost 20-35.

Clayton Tune is the starting quarterback for the Houston Cougars with 261/381 passes completed, 68.5%, 3263 yards, 8.6 yards per attempt, 28 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Alton McCaskill is the Cougars' top running back with 883 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Auburn vs Houston in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Birmingham Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.



Auburn vs Houston: Predictions And Odds

Auburn Tigers are favorites to win this game by -2.5 points and -127 moneyline at FanDuel, they will have a major offensive problem during this game due to the absence of Bo Nix. Houston Cougars are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +117 moneyline. The totals is offered at 51.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: Houston Cougars +2.5.

FanDuel Auburn -2.5 / -127 Totals 51.5 Houston +2.5 / +117

* Odds via FanDuel