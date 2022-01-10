After five chaotic days, Novak Djokovic is set to participate in the Australian Open 2022. The Serbian is one of the players with most appearances in Grand Slams. Here, check out when was the last time he missed a GS tournament.

It’s been a tumultuous week for Novak Djokovic but the world No. 1 player is free to stay in Melbourne and has a chance to defend his Australian Open title this month, after a judge overturned the federal government’s decision to cancel his visa over discrepancies for his medical exemption.

While Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic to be released from a temporary hotel detention, Minister Alex Hawke still has power to remove Djokovic from the country. However, according to The Age, he won’t make a decision until Tuesday.

After the hearing, Djokovic tweeted that he was “pleased and grateful” and that “despite all that has happened”, he will “try to compete” in the Australian Open, which starts on January 17. If the Serbian finally plays in the first Grand Slam of the year, he will extend an amazing record of presences.

When was the last time Novak Djokovic missed a Grand Slam?

Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant player of the past ten years. Part of the reason is his incredible physique, which has allowed him to play as many tournaments as possible. That explains why the Serbian has only missed a Grand Slam competition since his debut in the Australian Open 2005.

Djokovic managed to compete in 51 consecutive Grand Slams tournaments until the US Open 2017, after he was forced to withdraw due to an elbow injury. Apart from that, he has played all the tournaments, with a total of 66 appearances so far. His best record, of course, is in Australia, where he has won nine trophies in 17 presences, the only man to do so.

Nevertheless, while Djokovic’s record is impressive, he’s not the player with most consecutive presences in Grand Slams, as Feliciano Lopez has that title with 78. Roger Federer also played 65 consecutive Grand Slams, being third with Andreas Seppi, just above the 67 appearances of Fernando Verdasco. In total appearances, Lopez also has the record with 79.

Djokovic won his first Australian Open in 2008 and he has won the three last consecutive tournaments. If he finally plays this year, he has a fair chance of winning a record 21st Grand Slam and his 10th Australian Open, being the second player with most titles in the same GS after Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros (13).