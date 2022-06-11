This Sunday, June 12, the eighth Grand Prix of this 2022 Formula 1 season will be held in Azerbaijan. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Baku tracks are ready to receive what will be the eighth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

Once again, as is customary this season, the four fastest qualifying times were shared between the Ferrari and Red Bull drivers. And once again, the best time went to Charles Leclerc, who will be the poleman again, followed by Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen and his teammate Carlos Sainz.

The driver from Monaco lost the leadership he had for much of the season (see the standings table by clicking here) and Ferrari's rude mistake in Monaco did not allow a victory that seemed certain on a circuit more favorable to the Italian team. That is why they will seek to return to the top of the standings this weekend, which will also have the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America of the IndyCar Series, the Toyota Save Mart 350 of Nascar and the final of the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022: Race Information

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM (ET)

Location: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022: Storylines

It has been a constant throughout the season that Charles Leclerc has obtained pole position and for various reasons he cannot finally win the race, although probably the grossest mistake of all was the one that Ferrari made at the Monaco Grand Prix, when they called Sainz and Leclerc to the pits almost at the same time, causing both to lose time and the winner of the GP to have been Perez of Red Bull.

They can no longer afford these mistakes, especially considering that the Monaco racer lost the standings lead to Verstappen and has Checo Perez following him very closely in third place (only 6 points difference). The Ferrari racer will have to be bold to avoid being overtaken, especially on the long straight that is almost at the start, and to take advantage of the middle part of the circuit, which has several curves.

How to Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022

The eighth race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: ESPN.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite to win this race at 2.20 odds. He is followed by Charles Leclerc, with 2.60 odds. Sergio Perez (4.33), Carlos Sainz (17.00) and George Russell (51.00) complete the first 5 places.

