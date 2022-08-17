While it’s been a while since American players have dominated the ATP Tour, there isn’t a dearth of talent. Ben Shelton is one of the promises for the upcoming years. Here, check out everything you need to know about him.

In the past few years, the US has produced many talented tennis players. In the ATP Tour, Brandon Nakashima, Sebastian Korda or Jenson Brooksby are the most known young players. However, a new promise is rising: Ben Shelton.

In tennis, there is a lot of controversy around the decision of deciding to play college tennis or going professional. However, some players have succeeded in both. One of them is British No. 1 player, Cameron Norrie, who played for the Texas Christian University (TCU).

Shelton has also opted for completing his college education. However, the youngster is making an impression in the ATP Tour, as well. He has already competed in big tournaments such as the US Open and the Cincinnati Masters. Here, check out more about him.

How old is Ben Shelton?

Shelton was born on October 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. He is 19 years old. He began playing tennis at 10 years old because of his father, who was also a tennis player and his “biggest inspiration,” according to his ATP Tour bio.

Ben Shelton’s family: Who are his parents?

He is the son of former professional tennis player Bryan Shelton, who reached a career-high No. 55 in the ATP Rankings and won two titles. Shelton Sr. is currently the Florida Gators men’s tennis coach. His mother is called Lisa. He has a sister called Emma.

How tall is Ben Shelton?

According to the ATP Tour, Shelton is 6'4" (193cm) tall. His weight is 195lbs(88kg). He is right-handed and plays with a two-handed backhand. He says that his favorite shot is serve, and he likes to play on hard courts.

Ben Shelton’s education: Where does he go to college?

He goes to the University of Florida and he plays college tennis for the Florida Gators. He won the men’s singles tennis at the 2022 NCAA Division I Tennis Championships and he was named the ITA National Player of the Year (2022).

What is Ben Shelton’s ranking?

The American player is still taking his first steps as a professional. Shelton has a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 229 achieved on August 15, 2022. He also has a career-high ATP doubles ranking of No. 416 achieved on July 18, 2022.