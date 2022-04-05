The eighth race in this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will be run at Martinsville. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Nascar Cup series 2022 game in the United States

The 2022 Nascar Cup Series continues, and the next challenge will be in Martinsville, where the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will take place. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The eighth stage of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series will be run and the riders are preparing to face what will undoubtedly be a difficult test. Martin Truex, who finished 4th in the previous stage at Richmond, is the main betting favorite; followed by one of the two championship leaders (the other being Ryan Blaney): Chevrolet racer Chase Elliot.

The driver who last Sunday gave Toyota the first victory at the Richmond circuit, Denny Hamlin, starts as the third favorite in the bets; a place that he shares with Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, who have not yet been able to win this season, so in this circuit they will seek to win for the first time in this 2022 Nascar Cup.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500: Date

This eighth stage of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, which will take place in Martinsville in what will be the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will be raced this Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 (ET).

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

The eighth stage of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, what will be the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 which takes place in Martisnville will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: FS1.