The eighth race in this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Saturday in Martinsville. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US this Nascar Race

The next challenge of this 2022 Nascar Series Cup continues, and the next stop will be in Martinsville, where the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will take place. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The eighth Race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Martinsville. Driver Chase Elliott posted the highest average lap speed in Friday's practice session, however he was fourth fastest in his group in Round 1 qualifying. Still, he gained ground in Round 2, putting in a 96.151 mph lap, the fastest of them all, to claim his first Pole of the 2022 season.

The qualifying podium was completed by Aric Almirola (with a 95.641 mph lap) and Cole Custer was third (95.598 mph). Chris Buescher and William Byron rounded out the top five. The remaining 5 to complete the podium of 10 were Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Todd Gilliland.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia

Live Stream: FuboTV

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500: Storylines

In this Race, Toyota's last Richmond winner, Denny Hamlin, will start in 25th position, while runner-up in that race, Kevin Harvik, will start in 6th place. For his part, the main favorite to win the championship, Kyle Larson, will start in eighth place, and the second favorite (and championship leader), Chase Elliot, will have the first position.

How to Watch Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 in the U.S.

The eighth Race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Martinsville at the Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FS1.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmaker have not revealed their favorites for this race yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, Chase Elliot is likely to be the top favorite, with Harvik and Larson among the top contenders to win at Martinsville.

