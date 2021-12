The world of Boxing has many current champions, cause there are 4 top organizations that rule this sport. Find out who has the belts of every division of the WBC, WBA, FIB and OMB in our all inclusive list: Canelo Álvarez, Tyson Fury, Terrence Crawford, Jermell Charlo and all the kings of the Sweet Science appear here.

Boxing: All current World Champions in the 17 divisions of the 4 top organizations

Talking about boxing, is easy to identify who the Top Dogs are. Canelo Álvarez, Gervonta Davis, Vasyl Lomachenko, Tyson Fury, among others. However, if we include the variable of Champions in the equation, a huge confusion appears.

There are 17 fully recognized divisions (the brand new Bridger category is only considered by the World Boxing Council) by the the 4 top boxing organizations. Doing the math, that makes 68 absolute champions. Not including the non regular world belt holders (lower category champions).

From the tiny Minimumweight to the monstrous Heavyweight; from the destructive power of George Kambosos Jr to the skillful style of Oleksandr Usyk: here you have the list of all current World Champions on boxing.

Heavyweight (200 or more lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Tyson Fury (UK) World Boxing Association (WBA) Oleksandr Usyk (UKR) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Oleksandr Usyk (UKR) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oleksandr Usyk (UKR)

Cruiserweight (200 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Ilunga Junior Makabu (CD) World Boxing Association (WBA) Arsen Goulamirian (FRA) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Mairis Briedis (LVA) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Lawrence Okolie (UK)

Light heavyweight (175 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Artur Beterbiev (RUS) World Boxing Association (WBA) Dmitri Bivol (RUS) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Artur Beterbiev (RUS) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Joe Smith Jr. (USA)

Super middleweight (168 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Saúl Álvarez (MEX) World Boxing Association (WBA) Saúl Álvarez (MEX) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Saúl Álvarez (MEX) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Saúl Álvarez (MEX)

Middleweight (160 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Jermall Charlo (USA) World Boxing Association (WBA) Ryota Murata (JPN) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Gennadiy Golovkin (KZA) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Demetrius Andrade (USA)

Junior middleweight (154 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Jermell Charlo (USA) World Boxing Association (WBA) Jermell Charlo (USA) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Jermell Charlo (USA) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Brian Castano (ARG)

Welterweight (147 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Errol Spence Jr. (USA) World Boxing Association (WBA) Yordenis Ugas (CUB) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Errol Spence Jr. (USA) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Terrence Crawford (USA)

Junior welterweight (140 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Josh Taylor (UK) World Boxing Association (WBA) Josh Taylor (UK) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Josh Taylor (UK) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Josh Taylor (UK)

Lightweight (135 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Devin Haney (USA) World Boxing Association (WBA) George Kambosos Jr. (AUS) International Boxing Federation (IBF) George Kambosos Jr. (AUS) World Boxing Organization (WBO) George Kambosos Jr. (AUS)

Junior lightweight (130 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Óscar Valdez (MEX) World Boxing Association (WBA) Roger Gutiérrez (VEN) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Kenichi Ogawa (JPN) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Shakur Stevenson (USA)

Featherweight (126 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Gary Russell Jr. (USA) World Boxing Association (WBA) Leo Santa Cruz (MEX) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Kiko Martínez (SPA) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Emanuel Navarrete (MEX)

Junior federweight (122 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Stephen Fulton (USA) World Boxing Association (WBA) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (UZB) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Murodjon Akhmadaliev (UZB) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Stephen Fulton (USA)

Bantamweight (118 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Nonito Donaire (PHL) World Boxing Association (WBA) Naoya Inoue (JPA) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Naoya Inoue (JPA) World Boxing Organization (WBO) John Riel Casimero (PHL)

Junior bantamweight (115 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Juan Francisco Estrada (MEX) World Boxing Association (WBA) Juan Francisco Estrada (MEX) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Jerwin Ancajas (PHI) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Kazuto Ioka (JPN)

Flyweight (112 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Julio César Martínez (MEX) World Boxing Association (WBA) Artem Dalakian (UKR) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Sunny Edwards (UK) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Junto Nakatani (JPN)

Junior flyweight (108 lbs)

Organization Champion World Boxing Council (WBC) Masamichi Yabuki (JPN) World Boxing Association (WBA) Hiroto Kyoguchi (JPN) International Boxing Federation (IBF) Felix Alvarado (NIC) World Boxing Organization (WBO) Jonathan Gonzalez (PRI)

Minimumweight (105 lbs)