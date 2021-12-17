Winning a World title on boxing is a difficult goal that only a few can achieve, but conquering belts on five different divisions is the path to inmortality. Find out the exclusive list of fighters that have done it

Many times in boxing, the scale is the toughest enemy for the fighters. The pressure of losing or gaining lbs can destroy careers. Once a boxer has defeated the weight in, he still has to overcome his rival. It is a difficult journey to win a fight; even harder to get a World title; almost impossible to do it in several weight classes.

That's why the greatness, the glory, the inmortality is granted for warriors capable of being belt holders in different weights. The speed, the stamina, the damage absortion and, obviously, the power changes from one category to another.

In fact, only 5 top boxers have been capable of holding a World title in 5 different divisions. These men were touched by the destiny, because in order to achieve that goal, it is needed, besides the talent and discipline, to have a priviledged body and start in light classes to go up to heavier ones: the superb Muhammad Ali or the mighty Mike Tyson are all time greats but had no other divisions to move.

The 5 boxers that have won World titles on 5 different weight classes

Thomas Hearns: the Motor City Cobra was the first boxer to enter to this list. He finished his career with a record of 61-5-1 (48 KOs) after winning the World titles in the following divisions:

-Welterweight (1980)

-Light middleweight (1982)

-Middleweight (1987)

-Supermiddleweight (1988)

-Light heavyweight (1987, 1991)

Ray Charles Leonard: better known as Sugar Ray , shared era and even the ring with Hearns. They fought each other two times; for sure part of the best clashes in the history of boxing. Leonard said goodbye to the Sweet Science with 36-3-1 (25 KOs) and this belts conquered:

-Welterweight (1979)

-Light middleweight (1981)

-Middleweight (1987)

-Supermiddleweight (1988)

-Light heavyweight (1988)

Oscar de la Hoya: many years passed before another warrior could join Sugar Ray and The Hitman on this list. The Golden Boy touched the sky with his 39-6-0 (30 KOs) and several legendary champions defeated, such as Julio Cesar Chavez, Pernell Whitaker and Felix Trinidad. But even more, De la Hoya surpassed Hearns and Leonard, because he dominated on 6 different divisions:

-Super featherweight (1994)

-Lightweight (1995)

-Junior welterweight (1996)

-Welterweight (1997)

-Light middleweight (2001)

-Middleweight (2004)

Floyd Mayweather Jr: the Pretty Boy put his name on the golden list of boxing thanks to his masterful defense. He decided to end his professional activity after defeating the UFC fighter Connor McGregor on 2017, being the only one in this list who is undefeated: 50-0-0 (27 KOs):

-Super featherweight (1998)

-Lightweight (2002)

-Junior welterweight (2004)

-Welterweight (2006)

-Light middleweight (2007)

Manny Pacquiao: the Pacman (62-8-2 (39 KOs) was the last to touch the achievement of being a five weight class World Champion, but, as the saying says: last but not least. The Philippines titan totally overrun his other 4 colleagues of this list. He is the only boxer to win World titles on 7 different divisions. His absolutely brilliant career just ended on 2021:

-Flyweight (1998)

-Super bantamweight (2001)

-Super featherweight (2008)

-Lightweight (2008)

-Junior welterweight (2009) (International Boxing Organization)

-Welterweight (2009)

-Light middleweight (2010)