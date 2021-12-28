The dirty talk may be a road to the glory: at least this is the path are following some fighters that want to have a chance in the ring with Canelo Alvarez. This time, it was David Benavidez father who spoke about the Pound for Pound king

Saul Canelo Alvarez is the main face of boxing right now, and everybody wants to share the ring with him. That is clear. He has the power of polarizing the opinion: some ones love him unconditionally and others are never satisfied with his actions and decisions. David Benavidez's camp, for example.

The Mexican star conquered the Super middleweight division in just one year: he defeated Callum Smith in 2020, and Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant in 2021. The World's four top belts of the 168 lbs are in his waist, but, there may be missing one last fight against el Bandera Roja to really clean up the division.

Ironically, David Benavidez, 25-0-0 (22 KO's), is the champ that Canelo has never defeated. The Mexican-American fighter has lost twice the WBC World Super middleweight title but never in the ring. That's why his camp, specifically his father and coach Jose Benavidez, claim that he deserves a shot against Alvarez. The dirty talk has just begun.

What has Jose Benavidez said about Canelo Alvarez?

In an interview with YSM Sports Media, David Benavidez's father stated that the Pound for Pound king decision of searching the WBC World Crusierweight title against Ilunga Makabu in May, is proof that Canelo is ducking his son.

"They say David doesn't bring anything to the table, so what does that tell you? They're running and they're scared to fight David Benavidez; it's a dangerous fight for them and they don't want to accept that challenge" said Benavidez Sr as a reaction to Alvarez past statement that pointed David as a meaningless challenge for him right now.

Also, to light the fire even more, Jose Benavidez shared that Canelo has taken the belts of Champions that were not on the peak of their careers: "You know, he faced the Champions that were old", stated. To add some context to the situation, Smith, Saunders, and Plant were 30, 32, and 29 years old when Alvarez defeated them.

David Benavidez next fight will be against Canadian former World Middleweight champion David Lemieux, as a mandatory elimination bout of the World Boxing Council. The winner may have a more realistic chance to battle Canelo for his WBC Super middleweight title.