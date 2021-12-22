On the boxing ring, Jake Paul has overcome the two UFC rivals that he has faced, but is the score different talking about earnings? Figure out if the Problem Child is on the same economic level as the mixed martial artists Top Dogs.

When the bell rings, the mere boxing activity ends, but the money game still goes on. So, there could be two different winners on a bout: one in the canvas and the other in a bank account. Almost every boxing fan is aware of 's phenomenon inside the ring, however, is it possible that his real skills are focused on the earnings matters?

So far, The Problem Child has had 5 professional fights as a boxer: all won, 4 of them by the quick way. Beyond the criticism from the purists, his rivals have been a colleague Youtuber, a basketball player, and two UFC fighters, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley (twice).

Making a hypothetical matchup between Jake Paul and UFC top stars on the money ring, whose hand could be raised after the 10 rounds have finished? Or would it be any chance of a brutal first round knockout? Let's discover it.

Earnings: Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Kamaru Usman, and Jorge Masvidal

According to Pickswise, these are the results of the money fights between the Problem Child and the Notorius, el Diablo, the Nigerian Nightmare, and the Gamebred, just considering their incomes on his last 5 professional fights.

Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor: Defeat. Considering just his UFC activity, the record of Mystic Mac has lost its shine: 3 defeats and 2 victories. Nevertheless, his pocket counts a very different story. The Irish proud has made $19 million: that is an average 3,800,000 dollars per fight. Paul has earned 5,690,060 dollars. Still far away from Conor.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Win. On the ring, Diaz has a similar track to McGregor, with 2 wins and 3 losses. On economic comparison with The Problem Child, there is another fall for the 36 years all fighter, cause he made "only" 3,250,000 dollars.

Jake Paul vs Kamaru Usman: Win. The Nigerian Nightmare is the current Pound for Pound king of the UFC, but he would suffer a cruel defeat on the money fight cause he has received an average earning of 590,000 dollars per each one of his last 5 combats (less than $3 million altogether).

Jake Paul vs Jorge Masvidal: Win. Gamebread's nightmare is not just Usman, against he has lost his 2 recent fights. Among the UFC Top Dogs, his incomes are the less considerable: 1,416,000 dollars collected on his last 5 appearances in the ring. Still a little bit more than $5 million far from The Problem Child.