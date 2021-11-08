American Brandon Nakashima and Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo will meet in the first round of the Next Gen ATP Finals group stage. Here, check out the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Brandon Nakashima vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals in the US

American Brandon Nakashima and Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo will face each other in the first round of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021 group stage. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch the second round of this tennis tournament in the US.

Nakashima, 20, qualified for the event after an impressive year in which he reached back-to-back tour-level finals in Los Cabos and Atlanta. He is coming to the tournament after winning an ATP Challenger Tour title in Brest last week.

Meanwhile, Cerundolo, 19, broke through the top 100 of the ATP rankings, he is currently World No. 91. He also won the title at 2021 Cordoba, in his AT tour debut 19-year-old ranked 335th. He became 1st player to win a title in his debut since Ventura at 2004 Casablanca.

Brandon Nakashima vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Time: 8:00 AM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Allianz Cloud, Milan, Italy.

Brandon Nakashima vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 AM (estimated)

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Brandon Nakashima vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo: Head-to-head and storylines

These two players haven’t faced each other on tour before, but they met each other at a Challenger event in 2020 and Nakashima took the victory. This match won’t count either for the official head-to-head as the ATP Next Gen Finals is an exhibition tournament.

How to watch or live stream Brandon Nakashima vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the US

The Next Gen ATP Finals match between Brandon Nakashima and Juan Manuel Cerundolo to be played on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Allianz Cloud will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP Tennis TV.

Brandon Nakashima vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to DraftKings, Brandon Nakashima is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -1100, while Juan Manuel Cerundolo has odds of +550.

DraftKings Brandon Nakashima -1100 Juan Manuel Cerundolo +550

*Odds by DraftKings