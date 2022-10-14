Brazil will face Serbia for the final of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The most long-awaited match will finally take place. Finally, the fans will know which team will be the new world champion. On one side will be Brazil, who had an excellent tournament, winning all their games, and losing only to Japan in the group stage (later they would beat them in the quarterfinals). They were runners-up in Tokyo 2020 and in the Nations League of this, so now they will finally seek to win a title.

They won't have it easy, as their rivals are none other than Serbia, who have so far been the deadliest team in the tournament, winning all their games (11 in total) and losing no more than 3 sets. The Serbs were bronze medalists in Tokyo and in the last Nations League, so now they will finally seek to win a title.

Brazil vs Serbia: Date

Brazil and Serbia will face each other in Apeldoorn, Netherlands this Saturday, October 15 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET) in what will be the final of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Brazil vs Serbia: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Brazil vs Serbia: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between Brazil and Serbia be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.