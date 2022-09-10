Brazil will face Slovenia for the third-place playoff of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

This 2022 edition of this FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship is over, but the best is yet to come. The grand final between Italy and Poland remains to be played, and this third game between Brazil and Slovenia. In the case of the Europeans, they predictably lost to the Italians in a game that turned out to be much calmer than expected for the finalists.

In the case of Brazil, they had an intense semifinal, in which although they were not the favorites, it would not have been a great surprise if they had won. However, it was not enough for the Brazilians who did their best to win, losing 3-2. In that game, 209 points were played, the difference being 109-100 for Poland. Without a doubt, these numbers make Brazil favorites in this third-place playoff.

Brazil vs Slovenia: Date

Brazil will play against Slovenia in Katowice, Poland this Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET) for the third-place playoff of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Brazil vs Slovenia: Time by States in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Brazil vs Slovenia: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship third-place playoff game between Brazil and Slovenia be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

