WNBA

Breanna Stewart discusses her friendship with Napheesa Collier amid WNBA Finals

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has opened up about how she deals with her friendship with Lynx's Napheesa Collier amid the WNBA Finals.

Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty walks off the court after the Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesBreanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty walks off the court after the Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces

By Natalia Lobo

The New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx are tied 1-1 in the best-of-five WNBA Finals. The two teams are led by the exceptional talent of Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who also happen to be two really close best friends. However, Stewart has said that their relationship takes a back seat while the two are fighting for the championship.

In a recent interview with WNBA.com, Stewart discussed their relationship, emphasizing the mutual respect they hold for one another. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for each other,” Stewart said. “We’ve done a lot together—both on and off the court—but when we step out there in the finals, we’re putting that all aside.”

They have a lost history, having played together at the University of Connecticut, where they secured an NCAA title in 2016. “We’re friends, business partners, former teammates. But now we’re enemies. And when that ball tips, it’s all about winning,” Stewart said.

The Liberty suffered a heartbreaking 95-93 overtime loss in Game 1, where they squandered an 18-point lead. In that match, Collier not only delivered a game-winning shot, she registered 21 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and six blocks.

breanna stewart

Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx tries to pass as Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty defends during Game One of the WNBA Finals (Elsa/Getty Images)

However, Stewart responded with an amazing performance in Game 2. She ended the match with 21 points, 8 rebounds, five assists and seven steals. With the latter, she became the player with most steals in a Final game in WNBA history, according to StatMamba.

Breanna Stewart wants to end New York’s drought

As the Liberty chase their first-ever championship title in franchise history, the Lynx are looking to add to their legacy with a sixth championship. The pressure is palpable, especially for Stewart, who hails from Syracuse.

It’s been 50 years since a men’s or women’s team brought a championship back here (in New York), so to end that drought would mean everything,” she said. Her words resonate not just with her teammates but with the entire New York fanbase, eager for a historic victory.

