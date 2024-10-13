Chicago Sky's Angel Reese wants to be teammates with Atlanta Dream star

Trending topics:
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is looking for a new teammate, and she offered to recruit one of Atlanta Dream's stars.

By Natalia Lobo

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese would like to play with All-Star Allisha Gray… However, not in the WNBA. The 22-year-old rookie is set to get the Atlanta Dream guard in her team for the upcoming 3v3 league Unrivaled.

Reese made her desire public last week when she commented on Gray’s Instagram post acknowledging her 2024 season. “Let’s be teammates for unrivaled?? Thanks. ~management,” the Chicago Sky rookie wrote. Gray is an Olympic medalist in 3v3 basketaball.

Unrivaled is a 3v3 league co-founded by Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart. The league consists of 30 players and starts in January, with all games being played in Miami over 10 weeks. All players will be divided into six teams of five players.

Some other WNBA players that had already confirmed their participation on Unrivaled are Kelsey Plum, Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray. Reese admitted that she wanted to be a part of the project, as she didn’t want to play overseas during the off-season.

“Staying in Miami from January to March without heading overseas was a major draw. I never planned on going overseas. Knowing two great players like Breanna and Napheesa are behind this, who wouldn’t want to be part of it? I knew they’d bring in more top talent,” she told Chicago Tribune.

Unrivaled is an attractive opportunity for WNBA players

As Reese explained to Chicago Tribune, the new league is a “game-changer” in the financial aspect for many players. “Many of us dread going overseas, but some have no choice. Earning six figures here in just three months is a game-changer. Plus, 3×3 basketball is something I love. It’s a chance to hone individual skills because the game exposes everything,” she said.

While Reese is still recovering from a wrist injury that sidelined her at the end of the season, she can earn over three years of her WNBA salary in just two months as Unrivaled is offering an average salary of $250,000.

