Even though Caitlin Clark's snub from this year's Summer Olympics has made headlines, it looks like the WNBA rookie shouldn't rule out a participation in Paris 2024 yet.

Caitlin Clark was once again all over the news during the weekend as she was not included in the Team USA roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the WNBA sensation not making the cut of 12 players.

However, it looks like her participation in the upcoming Olympic Games shouldn’t be completely ruled out yet. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Fever rookie leads the alternates list in case of injury.

“I’m told Caitlin Clark and Brionna Jones are atop the alternates list for Team USA if there is needed to be a replacement,“ Charania said Monday on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back’, via FOX News.

Selected first overall in the WNBA Draft in April, Clark’s snub from the Olympic roster gave a lot to talk about recently, with reports that fellow WNBA stars don’t want Caitlin in Paris 2024.

The US Olympic women’s national basketball team for Paris 2024 is expected to be made up by Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, A’Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper and Sabrina Ionescu.

Clark not mad with Paris 2024 roster snub

While Clark’s reported snub from Paris 2024 looks unfair considering the boost she has given to the WNBA in the last few months, the Fever star showed no hard feelings on the decision.

“I’m excited for the girls who are on the team. I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could’ve gone either way – me being on the team, me not being on the team,” Clark said, via The Athletic. “So, I’m excited for them. I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics. So, yeah, it’ll be fun to watch them.“