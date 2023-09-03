Deion Sanders believes. In the start of a new season of college football, Colorado beat TCU 45-42 on the road. No one expected this result as the Buffaloes were 21-point underdogs and, according to many experts, their projection for 2023 was only of two or three wins.

“We told you we were coming. We told you. You though we were joking. And guess what? We keep receipts. We’re going to continuously be questioned because we do things that have never been done. We do things that have never been done and that makes people uncomfortable.”

As a consequence of such a massive upset, thousands of fans in NCAA, and even in the NFL, started to wonder what’s the contract of Deion Sanders with Colorado. There’s a big story behind it.

How much did Deion Sanders make at Colorado?

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime will make at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, there are a lot of incentives which could lift the final number. For example, Coach of the Year or a National Championship.

Now, everyone is looking very closely at the next four games in the schedule for Colorado: Nebraska, Colorado State, Oregon and USC. If the Buffaloes take down the Ducks and the Trojans, anything is possible.