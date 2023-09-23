Dan Lanning had Oregon ready to show what the Ducks are made off. That’s why they had marked on the calendar the long-awaited visit of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes arrived with a 3-0 record after wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. However, they were 21-point underdogs at Autzen Stadium.

Considering the entire nation would be watching, head coach Lanning delivered an incredible speech against Deion Sanders and Colorado which immediately went viral. It was a resounding statement for college football.

Dan Lanning goes viral with incredible speech against Deion Sanders and Colorado

During the national broadcast of the game between Oregon and Colorado, there was special access to the Ducks’ locker room before kickoff. The speech delivered by head coach Dan Lanning shocked everyone and gave extra motivation to his players.

“The Cinderella story is over man. Right? They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference. This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood. It’s gonna be played on the grass.”

Even after halftime, when Oregon were already leading 35-0 with a spectacular performance by quarterback Bo Nix, Lanning sent another message to Sanders and the nation. “We’re not done yet. We’re not satisfied. I hope all those people that have been watching every week are watching this week.”

In the end, Oregon got their wish with a resounding 42-6 win over Colorado and confirmed they’re currently a Top 10 program in the nation. However, it’s only going to get tougher for the Ducks in a schedule which still has teams like USC, Washington and Utah.