Briton Cameron Norrie and American Taylor Fritz will meet in a thrilling match for the third round of 2021 Paris Masters. Here, check out the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz will meet in the third round at the Paris Masters 2021. The Briton needs the title to qualify to the ATP Finals in Turin. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 in the US.

After an incredible run at Indian Wells which ended with his first ATP Masters 1000 title, Cameron Norrie is looking to complete a similar endeavor in Paris. The Briton, 26, has chances to go to the ATP Finals but he needs to win the title to do so. So far, he beat Reilly Opelka and Federico Delbonis.

Now, he will face another American, Taylor Fritz, who just got a major upset against No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev in the second round in two tight sets (7-5, 7-6). The 24 year-old is coming to this tournament as Saint Petersburg finalist (lost to Cilic) and will try to add another victory to his record.

Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Time: 7:20 AM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Center Court, AccorHotels Arena, Bercy, Paris.

Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:20 AM (estimated)

CT: 6:20 AM (estimated)

MT: 5:20 AM (estimated)

PT: 4:20 AM (estimated)

Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz: Head-to-head and storylines

Norrie and Fritz know each other very well and they have faced each other seven times in the ATP tour. Norrie has the advantage with 4 wins, while Fritz has beaten him three times. This year, they have met two times with a victory per side. Fritz beat him (6-4, 3-6, 6-1) at the Miami Open, and Norrie took the triumph at Los Caobos Open in two sets.

How to watch or live stream Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz in the US

The 2021 Paris Masters match between Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz to be played on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Center Court of the AccorHotels Arena will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP TV and Tennis Channel.

Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to FanDuel, Cameron Norrie is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -144, while Taylor Fritz has odds of +125.

FanDuel Cameron Norrie -144 Taylor Fritz +125

