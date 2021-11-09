Carlos Alcaraz and Brandon Nakashima will meet for second round of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021 group stage. Here, check out the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch this tennis match in the US.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Brandon Nakashima: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch Next Gen ATP Finals 2021 group stage in the US

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and American Brandon Nakashima will meet in the second round of the group stage at the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Alcaraz, who has been the breakout talent of the season, won his first match at the Next Gen Finals in three straight sets against Holger Rune 4-3, 4-2, 4-0. The Spaniard, world No. 35, is one of the favorites to take the trophy.

Meanwhile, Brandon Nakashima also started his journey in the competition with a win against Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo in four sets (4-1, 3-4, 4-1, 4-0). The 20 year-old wants to take the title in Milan.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Brandon Nakashima: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Time: 9:20 AM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Allianz Cloud, Milan, Italy.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Brandon Nakashima: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:20 AM (estimated)

CT: 8:20 AM

MT: 7:20 AM

PT: 6:20 AM

Carlos Alcaraz vs Brandon Nakashima: Head-to-head and storylines

These two players haven’t faced each other in an official match on tour. Their only antecedent took place earlier this year during a challenger tournament in Portugal, played in clay, which Carlos Alcaraz won in three sets.

How to watch or live stream Carlos Alcaraz vs Brandon Nakashima in the US

The Next Gen ATP Finals 2021 match between Carlos Alcaraz and Brandon Nakashima to be played on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Allianz Cloud in Milan will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP Tennis TV.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Brandon Nakashima: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US haven’t made their predictions for this match yet. However, Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite after an incredible year, in which he defeated eight top ten players.

*Odds TBD