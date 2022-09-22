Casper Ruud will debut in the 2022 Laver Cup against Jack Sock for the Opening match. Here, find out the match information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free this tennis game in the US.

Casper Ruud wants to keep the same level of good performances. His last Grand Slam performance at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center was a nice surprise for the Men's Singles division. However, now as the World No.2 of the ATP Ranking, he will have to be a dominant tennis player in each game.

On the other side, Jack Sock isn't known for his Singles' games, but he still needs to prove why he was chosen to play this tournament for the fourth time overall. In fact, if he wins it would be a nice surprise for the tournament, as Team Europe are expected to wipe out their rivals Team World..

Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 23, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: O2 Arena in London, England

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Casper Ruud and Jack Sock will face-off for the first time ever. However, as this is a private tennis tournament, neither of them will be rewarded with ATP points for this game. Although, the winner of this game will get the first point for his team. Ruud is part of Team Europe, and Sock is part of Team World.

Also, Casper Ruud will make his debut at the Laver Cup as the World No.2 of the ATP Ranking, while Jack Sock will make his fourth appareance as a Team World member. In fact, the American only missed the 2021 edition, which was played in the US.

How to watch Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock: in the US

The 2022 Laver Cup Men's Singles game between Casper Ruud and Jack Sock is set to be played on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the O2 Arena in London, Great Britain. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Tennis Channel in the US.

Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Casper Ruud has -350 odds as the favorite to pick up the win for Team Europe, while Jack Sock has +260 odds to make a shocker win.

