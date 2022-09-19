The American Jack Sock will be playing at the O2 Arena in London for the 2022 Laver Cup. Find out his profile information such as his age, height, wife, net worth, and social media.

One of the two American players to be part of the 2022 Laver Cup is Jack Sock. The former World No.8 of the ATP Singles ranking, will be playing for Team World of this tournament. This means he will probably face Roger Federer in his last tournament before his retirement.

Although he got a Top 10 spot in the singles ranking, Sock is recognized by his doubles tennis career. In fact, just four years after his Grand Slam debut, Sock won his first-ever Grand Slam title, alongside the Canadian player Vasek Pospisil at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships' tournament.

As his professional tennis career went on, Sock has won one major tournament in his singles career. It was the 2017 Paris Masters. However, he has won the US Open, ATP Finals, Indian Wells Masters three times, and the Shangai Masters as a doubles tennis player. However, this is just a tiny bit of his entire profile information, check out the rest of it, below.

How old is Jack Sock?

Jack Sock was born in September 24, 1992 in Lincoln, Nebraska. So, the 29-year-old is currently in his 11 consecutive year as a professional tennis player. Also, according to astrologers, Sock's zodiac sign is Libra. He made his ATP pro debut at the 2010 US Open tournament, where he lost in the first round.

How tall is Jack Sock?

According to the ATP tour's website, Jack Sock is listed 6-foot-3 tall, and weighs 195 pounds. As he is an aggressive baseliner, his physique helps him to move up and down the court with ease. Also, his height helps him with his impressive second service.

Who is Jack Sock's wife?

The 29-year-old Jack Sock is currently married to former 2019 Miss North Carolina, Laura Little. They got married in 2020. Since then, the couple haven't got any kids, however, there are reports that said they are looking forward to it.

How much is Jack Sock's net worth?

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals' website, Jack Sock has earned $11,805,116 throughout his 11-year career in tennis as a singles and doubles player. Especially as doubles player, where he won 17 titles so far.

Jack Sock's social media

Despite Jack Sock doesn't post very often on his social media, he still has managed to have a decent amount of followers. For example, on his Facebook page, Sock has 78,000 followers, while on Instagram he has 263,000 followers, and on Twitter he has an estimate of 3,000 followers. You can follow him @JackSock92 on Twitter, and @jack.sock on Instagram.