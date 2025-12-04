The New York Rangers appear to be regaining momentum after a challenging start to the season. Less than two weeks removed from hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the team has now won four of its past five games heading into Thursday’s matchup at Ottawa.

After a comeback overtime victory against a hot Dallas Stars team on Tuesday, confidence is growing that the Rangers may have discovered the key to consistent success under coach Mike Sullivan.

Captain J.T. Miller emphasized that the team’s identity and mindset have been central to recent improvements. “When we play to our identity, we’re really hard to play against and really hard to beat — especially when we put the puck on the net and play with a lead,” Miller said, according to The New York Post.

Miller on mindset and team identity

Miller highlighted that the team’s success is mindset-driven rather than tactical. “It’s just mindset-driven. It has nothing to do with X’s and O’s, nothing to do with ability. It’s all about determination and what our intentions are,” he said, noting that coach Sullivan often reinforces the point: “Intention is everything. What’s your mindset for every game? What are your goals for the game?”

J.T. Miller #8 of the Rangers celebrates with teammates after assisting a a goal during the NHL game. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rangers’ resilience on display

Against Dallas, the Rangers trailed late in the third period but showed resilience. Will Cuylle tied the game with just over two minutes left, and Vladislav Gavrikov scored early in overtime to secure the win.

Miller added, “You have to move your feet and [play with] physicality. Two things that are accomplishable. When we play like that, we seem to play faster and the game opens up. It’s a big part of our identity.”

Looking ahead to upcoming matchups against Ottawa, Colorado, and Vegas, Miller remains confident. “I think we prefer that at this point. There’s no reason not to get up for these games,” he said.